Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Upped Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position; SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (SAFRF) SI Decreased By 72.51%

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 2303.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired 44,088 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 46,002 shares with $961,000 value, up from 1,914 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $45.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 4.72 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND

SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) had a decrease of 72.51% in short interest. SAFRF’s SI was 32,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 72.51% from 116,400 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 64 days are for SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)’s short sellers to cover SAFRF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.25. About 1,135 shares traded. Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.34 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. It has a 27.54 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

