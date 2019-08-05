Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowered Stifel Finl (SF) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased Stifel Finl Corp (SF) stake by 4.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as Stifel Finl Corp (SF)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 121,612 shares with $6.42 million value, down from 127,608 last quarter. Stifel Finl Corp now has $3.82B valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 213,256 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital

Among 6 analysts covering Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Superior Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. Jefferies upgraded Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SPN in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. See Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna New Target: $7.0000 1.5000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $5.0000 2.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Hold Old Target: $3 New Target: $4 Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $5.5 Initiates Coverage On

22/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 44,439 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 23,493 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Shelton Management holds 254 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc holds 12,320 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt stated it has 39,180 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 220 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs stated it has 3,912 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited has 12,638 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co reported 96,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp owns 0.03% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 275,716 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 64,796 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 43,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited holds 4,316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.03% or 238,737 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stifel Financial (SF) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alexandria, TMG team up to buy 945 Market – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stifel Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $65 target in Monday, April 8 report. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) stake by 6,585 shares to 11,090 valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) stake by 47,284 shares and now owns 609,362 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was raised too.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Superior Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) CEO Dave Dunlap on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity. The insider FUNK JAMES M bought $42,850.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $109.24 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

The stock increased 28.58% or $0.1551 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6977. About 6.55 million shares traded or 62.28% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy