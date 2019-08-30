Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Centene Del (CNC); Pinnacle Holdings Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $2.17 Million as Shares Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 1.74M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 51 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 23,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.20 million, down from 23,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 8.86 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 138 shares to 20,836 shares, valued at $3.96 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aceto Corp (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 23,171 shares to 78,345 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,612 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).