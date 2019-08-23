Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Centene Del (CNC); Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Boosted Its Enerplus (ERF) Position

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70 million, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 911,335 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 3.68 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,477 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital. Meritage Port Mgmt has invested 0.72% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.48% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.1% or 239,076 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 961,972 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 171,841 shares. Axa holds 410,187 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rampart Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 11,651 shares. 533,533 are held by Natixis. Hartford owns 45,180 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hilltop Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.39% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc reported 67,017 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares to 121,612 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 85,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,867 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 97,570 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $19.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 65,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).