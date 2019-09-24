Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Osterweis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stake

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 50.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc acquired 34,786 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 103,881 shares with $15.51M value, up from 69,095 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $13.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.53. About 95,040 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 39.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired 11,403 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 40,421 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 29,018 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $271.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 20.25M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S PACKLES, CAVAN YANG ARE SAID TO LEAVE FIRM; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 14.53% above currents $29.18 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, September 6. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $2900 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Research accumulated 82,475 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,488 shares. 44,126 are held by Bouchey Fin Gru. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.53% or 40.99 million shares in its portfolio. Cleararc has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ccm Investment Advisers Lc accumulated 324,703 shares. 1.14 million were accumulated by Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Mcf Advisors Lc holds 22,115 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Headinvest Llc reported 17,420 shares. Brandes Invest Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 2.03% or 3.15M shares. Harvey Inc owns 158,450 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 35,044 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Victory Management has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 672,214 are held by Golub Group Incorporated Lc. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,300 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -7.59% below currents $169.53 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) stake by 179,565 shares to 131,435 valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc N stake by 3,330 shares and now owns 81,468 shares. Alteryx Inc was reduced too.