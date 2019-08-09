Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Has Cut by $374,192 as Stock Price Declined; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $4.18 Million; Stock Price Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 38,999 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.70M, up from 33,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $820.09. About 294,523 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 4.14M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 16,053 shares to 77,045 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 6,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,183 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack sold $4.34 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.1% or 245,393 shares. 345,545 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Whittier Tru stated it has 474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 45,714 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Ftb Advisors holds 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 5 shares. British Columbia Invest Management accumulated 0.03% or 4,773 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 890 shares. Miles Capital Inc owns 504 shares. Garde Capital invested in 886 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management reported 134,774 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.4% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 38,947 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 10,715 shares in its portfolio. 40,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1.29M are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 203,300 shares. C V Starr & Com Incorporated invested in 141,127 shares or 13.19% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 8,980 shares. Advisory Inc stated it has 3.53M shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Limited Company has 0.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Carlson Capital LP holds 0.28% or 556,900 shares in its portfolio. Capital World Investors reported 9.59 million shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.58% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Paloma Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $744,971 activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 6,585 shares to 11,090 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).