Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosted Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake; Last Week HeS (HES) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hess has $9300 highest and $69 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.68% above currents $65.49 stock price. Hess had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. See HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $93.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 2303.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired 44,088 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 46,002 shares with $961,000 value, up from 1,914 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $47.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 1.53 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 3.83% above currents $20.87 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Focused Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 492 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust holds 0.68% or 200,477 shares in its portfolio. Claar Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7.09% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 748,000 shares. Nbw Capital Lc stated it has 488,346 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3,977 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co accumulated 1,096 shares. Argent has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 16,933 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited owns 39.59 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 469,016 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 648,607 shares. 86,811 were reported by Spears Abacus Ltd Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 375,445 shares. First Foundation accumulated 59,883 shares. Farmers Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold HeS Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 83,035 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.03 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 17,159 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.08% in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 337,756 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier reported 214,897 shares. 22,740 are held by Salient Advsrs Limited. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 98,616 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 10,616 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 208 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 40,697 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.05% in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ancora Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 3,490 shares. Price Michael F stated it has 33,282 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies L P stated it has 371,061 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 250,535 shares traded. HeS Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS

