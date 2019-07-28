Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Upped Position by $1.82 Million

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25M shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 43.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 90,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 298,782 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 207,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 54,614 shares to 23,320 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 16,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 450,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,221 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8.53M are owned by Abrams Cap Mgmt L P. Archford Capital Strategies owns 22 shares. James Investment holds 519 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 102,800 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 139,079 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. 556,616 are owned by Samson Capital Mgmt Lc. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 734,554 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 244,891 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested 0.26% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Quaker Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.17 million shares or 8.92% of the stock. 579,807 were reported by Alps Advsr. Moody Natl Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 97,494 shares. Css Ltd Il stated it has 23,833 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,263 shares to 20,230 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 27.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities owns 19,983 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.28M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies Lp owns 90,635 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 932,752 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 10.71% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Natl Trust Com accumulated 17,093 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 40,521 shares. C V Starr & Co reported 141,127 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 14,115 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn reported 1,598 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Commerce Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Security owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.55% or 49,110 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tortoise holds 6.69% or 37.67 million shares in its portfolio.