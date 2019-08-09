Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Decreased Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $374,192 as Market Valuation Declined; Kcm Investment Advisors Upped Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Valuation Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 10.12M shares traded or 33.71% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 100,564 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, up from 84,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 9.41M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $744,971 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,724 shares to 187,006 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,454 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,730 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

