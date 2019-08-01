Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Continues to Hold Position in Centene Del (CNC); Gruss & Co Lowered Holding in At&T (T) as Market Value Rose

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 4.09M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 39.08 million shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Utd Savings Bank Tru stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yakira invested 2.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Citigroup accumulated 6.21 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 0.67% stake. Berkshire Money owns 9,586 shares. Tcw Gp Inc has 0.93% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mirador Cap Prtn LP stated it has 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.04% or 9,266 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Inv Mgmt has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pggm Invs reported 4.36M shares. 650,000 are held by Zimmer Partners Lp. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc holds 9,005 shares. Moreover, Albion Gru Ut has 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 83,567 shares. White Pine Communication has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Capital has 191,082 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Company invested in 701,186 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 166,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Limited Company invested in 95,970 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.04% or 166,550 shares. Sivik Glob Limited Company has 80,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Atria Invs Lc stated it has 44,935 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Consolidated Invest Grp Llc reported 1.18% stake. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Limited Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Frontier Investment Mgmt stated it has 6,940 shares. Jefferies holds 239,076 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp holds 0.16% or 19,968 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 22,023 shares. 21,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems.