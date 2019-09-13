Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Maintains Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI); Grimes & Company Boosted Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $322,802

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2303.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 44,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 46,002 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 7.34M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 3,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 81,638 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43M, up from 78,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.64. About 1.93M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workers return to Kinder Morgan’s Elba LNG plant after storm shutdown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: Permian gas looks forward to new pipeline – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 703,932 shares. 1.11 million are owned by Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corp Pa. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jnba Fincl holds 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1,058 shares. Commerce Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Two Sigma Lc holds 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 19,194 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.07% or 21,813 shares in its portfolio. 8.93M are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 1,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 22,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lmr Llp accumulated 63,742 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 2.90 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Whittier Com reported 388,086 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 114,160 shares to 9,686 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 231,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,050 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Expands Foreign Trade Zone Management And Consulting Services – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 470,929 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 21,892 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.04% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. 45,447 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 623 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Ltd Liability Company reported 10,723 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Stearns Fin Services Grp Inc owns 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,192 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 16,950 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council owns 112,592 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 30,880 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 16,730 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Management reported 10,672 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc stated it has 10,000 shares. 37,910 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Endurance Wealth Inc accumulated 125 shares.