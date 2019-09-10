Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lifted Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) as Stock Price Declined; Grassi Investment Management Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Has Increased as Share Price Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 285,559 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 56,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 50,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $149.38. About 1.12 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 84,597 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 257,261 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 5,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 1.23 million shares or 1.93% of the stock. Van Eck Associates, a New York-based fund reported 18,184 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). The Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Llc has invested 0.08% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Estabrook Cap Management stated it has 1,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 51,287 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests stated it has 0.38% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 1,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,142 shares. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Md Sass Services Incorporated owns 38,500 shares. 63,492 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.145 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why You Need To Avoid EQM Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners’ 10.5% Yield Is Safe – For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 24,046 shares to 66,618 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 85,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,867 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 121,513 shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd stated it has 184,823 shares. Cypress Funds Lc holds 6.78% or 270,000 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0.01% or 242 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,595 shares. The California-based Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glynn Management stated it has 278,983 shares or 8.17% of all its holdings. Spc Financial Inc invested in 0.19% or 5,662 shares. National Pension stated it has 681,137 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Bartlett Co Lc holds 0% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.54% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca holds 1.65% or 57,555 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd stated it has 2,680 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,421 shares. 34,038 are owned by Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares to 3,254 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,383 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New bull praises Salesforce’s market potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud Stock Scaling NYSE After Earnings, Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 23, 2019.