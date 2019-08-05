Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Holding By $490,939; Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Shorts Decreased By 5.39%

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 84.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired 9,263 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 20,230 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 10,967 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $20.53B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 2.27M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) had a decrease of 5.39% in short interest. FLY’s SI was 110,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.39% from 116,900 shares previously. With 215,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s short sellers to cover FLY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 39,937 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. On Friday, July 26 the insider BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) stake by 5,996 shares to 121,612 valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFG) stake by 6,059 shares and now owns 54,364 shares. Ishares Tr (HYG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 49,700 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 2,112 shares. West Virginia-based City Holding Co has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Comm Fincl Bank holds 16,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Franklin Resource Inc, California-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com has 20,380 shares. Moreover, Boston Advisors Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 72,696 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.35% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 159,659 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

