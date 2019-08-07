Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raised Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $302,910; El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Trimmed Stake by $9.04 Million as Share Value Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 569,048 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 695 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 72,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.29M, down from 73,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 739,139 shares traded or 82.16% up from the average. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 4Q PROFORMA EPS 11C, EST. 10C; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4th-Quarter System-Wide Same Restaurant Sales Up 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Rev $105.8M; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares to 121,612 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 114,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,934 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equitrans Midstream to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQM Midstream: Outline On Mountain Valley Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equitrans Midstream Launches as a Strong, Standalone Midstream Company with a Premier Asset Footprint – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream ‘unlikely’ to complete Mountain Valley pipeline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability for EQM, RMP, and EQGP – Business Wire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 41,991 shares. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc accumulated 172,135 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Van Eck Corporation invested in 0% or 18,184 shares. Advisory Research Inc stated it has 710,541 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Birchview Capital LP owns 50,000 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Zimmer Prtn Lp invested in 0.53% or 965,664 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Ser Ma has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stifel Finance Corp owns 33,067 shares. Conning has 0.11% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 75,759 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Heronetta Management Lp accumulated 144,789 shares. Cohen Steers owns 239,763 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 240,553 shares.