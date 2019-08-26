Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Edgestream Partners LP Trimmed By $1.10 Million Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) stake by 21.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 12,234 shares as Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)’s stock rose 35.52%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 45,786 shares with $4.16M value, down from 58,020 last quarter. Royal Gold Inc now has $8.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 639,815 shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 84.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired 9,263 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 20,230 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 10,967 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $18.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.32 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) stake by 19,087 shares to 65,142 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 11,395 shares and now owns 29,217 shares. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 40,431 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 670,819 shares. Clearbridge Investments holds 0.06% or 764,539 shares. Principal Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 283,468 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 26,170 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt owns 144,420 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc reported 3,697 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 333,616 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Community Bank Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Wexford LP accumulated 16,275 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 75,405 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 11,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Geode Mgmt holds 792,181 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 785,254 shares. Sun Life Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nomura Asset Limited reported 71,886 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 155,776 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2.42 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 3.98M are owned by Bancshares Of America De. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 49,700 shares. reported 27.78 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). York Management Glob Ltd Liability Co holds 1.7% or 716,442 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,064 shares. Nuwave Inv Lc invested in 0.01% or 122 shares. Mariner Limited Com reported 24,960 shares stake.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) stake by 5,996 shares to 121,612 valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) stake by 23,171 shares and now owns 78,345 shares. Ishares Tr (HYG) was reduced too.

