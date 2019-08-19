Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trimmed Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $374,192 as Share Value Declined; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Cut Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding by $12.87 Million; Stock Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 286,078 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 95,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 123,323 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67 million, down from 218,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 283,078 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,263 shares to 20,230 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.84M for 13.21 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 11,341 shares to 85,950 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).