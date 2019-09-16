Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Chuys Holdings (CHUY)’s Sentiment Is 1.49

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 39.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired 11,403 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 40,421 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 29,018 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $280.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 16.66 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT BANK OF AMERICA EVENT; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Chuys Holdings Inc (CHUY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 64 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 43 reduced and sold holdings in Chuys Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 17.07 million shares, up from 17.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chuys Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 31 Increased: 39 New Position: 25.

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for 246,933 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 236,489 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 0.43% invested in the company for 188,209 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 1.81 million shares.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $433.43 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 82.59 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Analysts await Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CHUY’s profit will be $3.49M for 31.07 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.58% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guardian Invest Mgmt accumulated 190,000 shares or 4.79% of the stock. Arvest National Bank Tru Division has invested 1.82% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Coldstream Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 164,742 shares. 76,336 were reported by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Llc. Rothschild Asset Us Inc reported 4.56 million shares. Calamos Advisors has invested 1.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rench Wealth Management Inc has 183,938 shares. 760,592 were accumulated by Boston Advsr Ltd Com. Kessler Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Com, Indiana-based fund reported 170,807 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 693,157 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Smithfield holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,419 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,873 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Brandes Inv Prtn Limited Partnership has 3.15 million shares for 2.03% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 11.26% above currents $30.11 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report.