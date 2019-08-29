Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $374,192; Care.Com (CRCM) Holder Portolan Capital Management Decreased Holding by $15.62 Million

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.70 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Care.Com Inc. (CRCM) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 822,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.36M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Care.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 78,290 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 33,903 shares to 80,291 shares, valued at $24.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 26,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 50,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Osterweis Mngmt has 252,915 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 45,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 31,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Gsa Prns Llp has 0.04% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 22,106 shares. Aqr Capital accumulated 308,551 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory has 51,552 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 74,035 are owned by Penbrook Ltd Com. Macquarie Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 12,302 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 305,022 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 44,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 66,208 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $247,500 activity.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares to 261,316 shares, valued at $39.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $234,653 worth of stock was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman Com Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma owns 2.85 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 34,140 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 9,600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 184,164 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loeb Prtnrs reported 1,400 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 237,346 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap accumulated 42,735 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 72,810 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 94,999 shares. Cv Starr Trust reported 352,201 shares or 4.44% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.90M shares. 6.43 million were reported by Rare Infra Limited. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 3.11M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

