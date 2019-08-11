Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Continues to Hold Holding in Centene Del (CNC); Blackbaud (BLKB) Holding Has Increased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 20,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 260,671 shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 85,389 shares to 170,867 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 23,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,345 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 80,380 shares. 217,835 are held by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Secor Limited Partnership has 0.38% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). York Cap Mgmt Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.7% or 716,442 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank owns 472 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 196 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). C M Bidwell Ltd reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). High Pointe Capital Ltd holds 1.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 14,500 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 147,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oppenheimer Co stated it has 70,388 shares. Brown Advisory holds 4,463 shares. Axa reported 0.09% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares to 98,585 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,364 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 34,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Trillium Asset Limited Company invested in 167,026 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 5.61M shares. Natixis LP reported 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp accumulated 4.59 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 295,584 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Company Nj invested in 153,495 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 226 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 975,898 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 19 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 13,000 shares. 4,838 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 13 shares.

