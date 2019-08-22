Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Position in Stifel Finl (SF) by $311,792; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Group Upped Its Stake

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 120,819 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 62,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 50,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 8.80 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 23,447 shares to 280,503 shares, valued at $12.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 26,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,677 shares, and cut its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares to 609,362 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).