Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raised Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $490,939; As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Market Valuation Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Holding by $2.34 Million

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 518,534 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 4,255 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SFST’s profit will be $6.27 million for 11.94 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares to 287,480 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 24,896 shares to 79,105 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 85,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,867 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

