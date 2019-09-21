Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $881,760; As Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Shares Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $1.19 Million Its Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 349,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 4.47 million shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2303.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 44,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 46,002 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 13.77M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 30,951 shares to 463,830 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 297,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,859 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More news for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” and published on September 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx has 0.34% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 56,908 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 22,556 shares. Hanseatic Services holds 0.17% or 8,054 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 37,141 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 11,029 shares. Moreover, Leisure Capital has 0.57% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 31,197 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd has 2,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 99,929 shares. 47,174 are owned by Pinnacle Limited Liability. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 361 shares stake. Cypress Cap Llc (Wy) holds 38,785 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited holds 0.04% or 13,260 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.46M shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 10,578 shares.