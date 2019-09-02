Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake; Alico Has 0.71 Sentiment

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 31.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 29,530 shares with $848,000 value, down from 42,894 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service

Alico Inc (ALCO) investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 15 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 21 reduced and sold equity positions in Alico Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.09 million shares, down from 5.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alico Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 16,076 shares traded or 65.53% up from the average. Alico, Inc. (ALCO) has risen 1.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO); 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M

Towerview Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. for 92,000 shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp owns 160,810 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 140,451 shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Capital Corp has invested 0.26% in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,600 shares.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $222.96 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $299.54M for 23.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock.