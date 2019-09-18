Parker (PH) Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group; Telemark Asset Management Has Raised Its Brooks Automation (BRKS) Position

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 362,721 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 278,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 584,888 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.44M, up from 306,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $179.13. About 826,100 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 300,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $27.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Superconductor Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 9,428 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,031 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 34,576 shares in its portfolio. 989,520 are owned by Timessquare Capital Limited Com. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company holds 17,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.93M shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co stated it has 538,133 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 24,706 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ima Wealth Inc owns 96,530 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 98,589 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.72% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 66,209 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). John G Ullman & Associate owns 143,345 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 26,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Incorporated Reit Usd0.01 (NYSE:UDR) by 8,525 shares to 879,397 shares, valued at $39.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corporation Common Stock Npv (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 218,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,106 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corporation Common Stock Usd0.0015 (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Lc reported 2,735 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Com invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 125,129 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership invested in 0.73% or 2.34 million shares. South State Corp has invested 0.1% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 529,217 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 325 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 101,300 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability holds 5,529 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hm Payson invested in 0.22% or 36,306 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The Alabama-based Buckingham Capital Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Pzena Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 50,800 shares. 27,800 are held by Olstein Capital Mngmt L P.

