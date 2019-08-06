Parker (PH) Holding Has Lifted by Nordea Investment Management Ab; Northrock Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 34,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 130,644 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42 million, up from 96,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 831,370 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 101.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 25,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 51,047 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 25,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 2.48 million shares traded or 67.04% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “P. H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Issues Fiscal 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Parker Hannifin To Acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company For $1.7B – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16,954 shares to 203,652 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 354,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.73M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $205,147 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Bowman William R sold $150,341. Shares for $54,806 were sold by Gentile Thomas C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura holds 14,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 48,003 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 66,990 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 191,845 shares. 2,865 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 7,818 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.01% or 9,014 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 18,516 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. South State holds 0.09% or 5,053 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 43 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.96% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 9,512 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.38% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,739 shares. Markel reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “A&T Stainless Joint Venture Tariff Exclusion Request Denied – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATI Extends Long-Term Purchase Agreement With Rolls-Royce – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Regular Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) by 156,081 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,558 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).