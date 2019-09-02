Parker (PH) Holder Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Stake by $34.20 Million; Condor Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by $790,686

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Parker (PH) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 8.09M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 881,127 shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 266,232 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.16 million shares to 18.46 million shares, valued at $1.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 403,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $330.74M for 15.46 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Parker-Hannifin: Quite Cheap, Quite Aggressive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Parker-Hannifin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.

