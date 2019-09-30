Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Value Declined While Goldman Sachs Group Boosted Position by $206.19 Million; Legal & General Group Plc Holding in Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Has Raised by $3.59 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 1946.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.79M, up from 62,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 740,551 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 272.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 199,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 272,820 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, up from 73,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 910,661 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 6,947 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 415,411 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc owns 0.07% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 2,168 shares. Amp Cap Ltd has 0.05% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bryn Mawr Tru Co has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Pnc Financial Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 67,907 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Lc owns 85,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Camarda Fincl Ltd reported 19 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Finemark National Bank & Trust Trust owns 4,551 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested 0.24% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Parkside Fin Bancorporation & accumulated 114 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 71,605 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,432 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 885 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 1.02M shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc, California-based fund reported 39,015 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 71,472 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 1.26M shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 691,720 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Blair William And Communication Il accumulated 23,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Alberta has 0.01% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 37,400 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). The France-based Fund Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,903 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 24,963 shares.

