Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised by $3.69 Million Its Position; Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stock Price Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 284,486 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $151.03. About 125,921 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp by 108,500 shares to 40,561 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 65,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,531 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.34% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). California-based United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited has invested 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Scout Investments Inc invested 0.69% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Jane Street Group Lc, New York-based fund reported 33,951 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,025 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 135 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 58,054 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.07% or 5,095 shares. Longview Prns (Guernsey) invested in 6.03M shares or 5.45% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 417,572 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 15,862 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Ltd Liability has 2,445 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,995 shares to 53,105 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).