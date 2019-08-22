Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Declined While Credit Suisse Ag Has Cut Stake by $4.71 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Capital Research Global Investors Has Upped Holding

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 844,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679.51 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $287.65. About 913,451 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 27,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 160,849 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, down from 188,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $164.56. About 297,181 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 153,342 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $455.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 649,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 12,232 shares to 95,684 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 50,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.

