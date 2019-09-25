Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake Raised by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd; Marlowe Partners LP Lowered Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $26.03 Million; Stock Price Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326.64 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $180.48. About 446,265 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 4.29M shares traded or 42.38% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Digital Bridge adds principal to investment team – PE Hub” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 51,750 were reported by British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 7,697 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 228,426 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 18,927 shares. 147,675 are held by Zweig. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ionic Capital Limited has 75,279 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability reported 40,168 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 509,026 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Grp Inc accumulated 8,500 shares. Reinhart Partners accumulated 928,799 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 632,021 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) At US$14.09? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.