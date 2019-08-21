Parker Hannifin (PH) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Old Dominion Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Bp Adr (BP) as Share Price Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $163.51. About 423,915 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 25,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 15,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 3.98 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO SAYS THE PROPOSED CONCEPT OF NOAKA DEVELOPMENT HAS A HIGHER TOTAL CAPEX THAN STATOIL’S CONCEPT, BUT A LOWER BREAK-EVEN PRICE PER BARREL; 08/03/2018 – BP Logix Named to KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 20/03/2018 – sanjeevmiglani: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 24/04/2018 – BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT – “LOOK FORWARD TO CONTINUED NEGOTIATIONS TO SECURE SUPPLY FROM OTHER NORTH SLOPE PRODUCERS”; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3 pct of jobs in upstream business – FT

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

