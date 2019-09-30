Parker Hannifin (PH) Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Lifted Position by $608,400; Nice Sys LTD Sponsored Adr (NICE) Shares Rose While Dorsey Wright & Associates Trimmed Holding

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Nice Sys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NICE) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 54,621 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 57,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Nice Sys Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 178,642 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 10,625 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 7,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 617,964 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has invested 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Motco accumulated 86 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Group has 0.12% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 27,017 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prns holds 0.05% or 3,016 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% or 1,725 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co stated it has 5,822 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 976 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 160,830 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Atwood Palmer reported 2,250 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Middleton & Com Inc Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,680 shares. Moreover, Ims Capital Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy PH Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.