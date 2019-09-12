Parker Hannifin (PH) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased Stake by $1.44 Million as Shares Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $411,060

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 8,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 150,923 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.66 million, down from 159,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $182.77. About 61,139 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 2.36 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11,420 shares to 17,420 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cornerstone Inc owns 1,143 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0.15% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,739 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested in 6,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,546 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation accumulated 101,944 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Farmers Commerce has invested 0.39% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 248 shares. Covington Inv reported 3,568 shares. New York-based Arrow has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd invested 0.12% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Lafayette Invs owns 4,395 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Parker-Hannifin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) At US$14.09? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $350.25 million for 17.05 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $254.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.96M for 22.01 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,114 shares. Insight 2811 holds 5,802 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 2,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 112.66 million shares. Btim invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa holds 215,627 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northeast Consultants has 7,361 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 2.30 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cambridge owns 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,536 shares. Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Company reported 12,700 shares. Osborne Partners Mngmt Lc invested in 1.11% or 145,477 shares. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Com holds 80,553 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.