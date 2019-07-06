Parker Hannifin (PH) Position Boosted by Lodge Hill Capital Llc; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Upped Its Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $166.63. About 580,966 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 35,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,325 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 315,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. The insider Gentile Thomas C sold 319 shares worth $54,806. The insider Bowman William R sold $150,341.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 93,950 shares to 501,871 shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Parker Aerospace Fuel Atomization Nozzles Selected by Vericor Power Systems for Use on TF50F Gas Turbine Engine – Business Wire” published on June 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Parker Announces Operating Group Leadership Changes NYSE:PH – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus reported 2,264 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp has 9,180 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 246 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sta Wealth Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 283,507 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 26,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 521,970 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 414 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Intact Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 1,300 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,289 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% or 9,380 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Us invested 0.4% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 16,954 shares. Orrstown Fincl Inc owns 15,081 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 83,319 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Company Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 19,974 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Avalon Advisors holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.50 million shares. Bowen Hanes Incorporated holds 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 34,524 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 220,346 were reported by Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 5,816 shares. British Columbia Investment Management invested in 0.72% or 1.08M shares. Moreover, Grimes And has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eos Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.4% or 15,260 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 377,642 shares to 9,334 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,125 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retirement Strategy: How To Have Enough And Which Stocks To Own (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield production up to 465K bbl/day, Iraq says – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil (XOM) and SABIC to Proceed with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Project – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.