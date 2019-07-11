Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Value Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Has Lifted Stake by $3.69 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Syntal Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $161.76. About 1.22 million shares traded or 32.79% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 309,054 shares to 105,146 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited holds 757,985 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,286 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Com stated it has 0.09% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated reported 14,241 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 58,054 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 149,509 shares. Hendley And accumulated 3,455 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.33% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 24,554 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 40,714 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 3,729 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Putnam Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com owns 24,708 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% or 51,511 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. 926 shares valued at $150,178 were sold by OBOURN CANDY M on Thursday, February 7. $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares were sold by Bowman William R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru Co reported 3.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). C Gru A S reported 3.75 million shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Leisure Cap Management invested in 1.48% or 16,888 shares. 60,143 are held by Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated. Colony Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.91% or 149,709 shares. 27,444 were reported by Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corp. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc holds 4,804 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holowesko Prtn Ltd stated it has 6,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. King Wealth accumulated 10,645 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.16% or 1.55 million shares. 5,445 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Kwmg stated it has 4,760 shares. Bouchey Financial Group Limited invested in 2,587 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.