Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding Lifted by Lodge Hill Capital Llc; Springowl Associates Boosted Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $323,400 as Shares Rose

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 140,839 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $163.57. About 570,932 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Nomura Holding has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 105,787 shares. Regions Financial holds 200 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 1.64M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Hood River Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 2.05 million shares. Barclays Pcl reported 4,471 shares stake. 23,251 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 11,061 shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 531,400 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Cohen Cap Mngmt holds 0.61% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 340,933 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 23,445 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 15,323 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 51,624 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was sold by Bowman William R on Wednesday, February 13. $150,178 worth of stock was sold by OBOURN CANDY M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsrs invested in 0.06% or 2,675 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.11% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 51,511 shares. Anchor Advsrs Limited has 0.13% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 36,031 shares. Covington Management owns 700 shares. 9,512 were reported by Westpac. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 9,382 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Beutel Goodman And holds 1.23% or 1.27 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd has 2,271 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd has 4,703 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Charter Trust stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ohio-based Dean Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ameriprise Finance has 929,606 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 537 shares or 0% of the stock.

