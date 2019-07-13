Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding Held by Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd; Fedex (FDX) Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 400,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.03 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 5.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 1.42 million shares traded or 50.82% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 4,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,476 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 13,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22M shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & invested 3.41% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 404,034 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Toth Fin Advisory Corporation owns 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 7,120 shares. Trellus Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9,200 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. 68,497 were accumulated by Front Barnett Associate Lc. World Asset Mngmt owns 19,547 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Signature Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 561 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Loews Corporation stated it has 2,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,570 shares. 1,728 were reported by Groesbeck Invest Nj. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability reported 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Axa accumulated 0.09% or 124,352 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,393 shares to 23,393 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 75,458 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $175.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 7,383 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 41,857 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Lazard Asset Llc accumulated 757,985 shares. Beaumont Finance Prtn Limited accumulated 1,461 shares. Srb Corp owns 4,105 shares. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 15,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 62,125 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Stevens Capital Management Lp reported 34,689 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Limited stated it has 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sageworth Tru Com has 700 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 566,549 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership. King Luther Management owns 148,656 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $355,325 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Bowman William R sold $150,341. 319 shares were sold by Gentile Thomas C, worth $54,806 on Wednesday, February 13.