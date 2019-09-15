Parker Hannifin (PH) Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lifted Its Holding by $8.79 Million; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $3.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 51,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.09M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.23. About 781,591 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 61,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97 million, down from 80,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91 million shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FSTA) by 61,703 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $88.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 55,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 28,800 shares to 120,900 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 85.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

