Parker Hannifin (PH) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Advisors Capital Management Has Lowered Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holding as Valuation Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 85,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.40M, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $165.67. About 312,477 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 26,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 301,252 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 327,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 829,563 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Parker-Hannifin Pays Up For Exotic Metals Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $205,147 activity. $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was sold by Gentile Thomas C on Wednesday, February 13.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 379,956 shares to 86,447 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.09M shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 10,533 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 57 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt invested in 4,235 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 320 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,410 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group holds 857,261 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 166,610 shares. D E Shaw Com owns 3,800 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.03% or 13,437 shares. Saturna Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 276,162 shares. Sta Wealth invested in 0.15% or 3,928 shares. Fdx Inc reported 4,309 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 11,175 shares to 72,872 shares, valued at $22.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prospect Capital Corporation by 2.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.94M shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Receives $12.6 Million C5ISR System Production Award – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Breaks Through 27,000 to a New Record High – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos (KTOS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.