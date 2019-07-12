Parker Hannifin (PH) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $14.70 Million as Stock Value Declined; Evergreen Capital Management Holding In Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Was Has Boosted

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 1.65M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC)

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 85,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.40M, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.34M shares traded or 44.11% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 245,817 shares to 23,011 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Global Income Fd (Prn) (GIM) by 111,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23M shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. 319 shares valued at $54,806 were sold by Gentile Thomas C on Wednesday, February 13. Bowman William R had sold 875 shares worth $150,341 on Wednesday, February 13.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.33M shares to 718,898 shares, valued at $57.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

