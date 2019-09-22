Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Equipment & Components company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.83% of all Industrial Equipment & Components’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.62% of all Industrial Equipment & Components companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Parker-Hannifin Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin Corporation 0.00% 24.40% 9.40% Industry Average 6.44% 15.56% 8.34%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Parker-Hannifin Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin Corporation N/A 171 15.59 Industry Average 132.85M 2.06B 28.70

Parker-Hannifin Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Parker-Hannifin Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin Corporation 1 5 1 2.14 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.17 2.52

With consensus target price of $175.43, Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a potential downside of -0.91%. The peers have a potential upside of 23.58%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Parker-Hannifin Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Parker-Hannifin Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parker-Hannifin Corporation -1.78% 3% -2.73% 6.11% 7.08% 17.39% Industry Average 3.75% 5.97% 10.09% 15.75% 7.18% 25.29%

For the past year Parker-Hannifin Corporation has weaker performance than Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Parker-Hannifin Corporation are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s peers have 2.68 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.53 shows that Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s peers are 39.18% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Parker-Hannifin Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and their replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, including control actuation systems and components, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inserting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pneumatic control components, power conditioning and management systems, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes. This segment markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.