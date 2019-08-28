Parker Hannifin (Call) (PH) Holder Nomura Holdings Boosted Position by $3.10 Million; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stock Price Declined While Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Stake

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 71,845 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.45. About 208,901 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq" published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Issues Fiscal 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Ser holds 0.2% or 2,953 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 149,509 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,792 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ftb Advsr owns 0.33% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 23,986 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.34% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Benin Corp holds 0.14% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 1,860 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.14% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 1,548 were accumulated by Old Dominion Mngmt. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 538,574 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 141 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 9,380 shares in its portfolio.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (Call) (IWM) by 1.20 million shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $30.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 54,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (NYSE:HLF).

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87M for 21.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 6,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Pcl owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 4,573 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 14,523 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 395,649 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 21,811 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 293,979 are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 1.08 million shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 26,612 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Kestrel Inv Corp has 1.27% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Ameriprise Inc invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).