Parker Drilling Company (PKD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Parker Drilling Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Parker Drilling Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Parker Drilling Company and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.10% -27.30% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Parker Drilling Company and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling Company N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Parker Drilling Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

Parker Drilling Company currently has a consensus target price of $20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.15%. The potential upside of the rivals is 47.37%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Parker Drilling Company is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Parker Drilling Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Parker Drilling Company had bearish trend while Parker Drilling Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Parker Drilling Company has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Parker Drilling Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Parker Drilling Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parker Drilling Company.

Dividends

Parker Drilling Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Parker Drilling Company’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.