Parker Drilling Company (PKD) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Parker Drilling Company has 80.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of Parker Drilling Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Parker Drilling Company and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.10% -27.30% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Parker Drilling Company and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling Company N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Parker Drilling Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.59 1.97 2.56

Parker Drilling Company currently has an average target price of $20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.01%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Parker Drilling Company is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Parker Drilling Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Parker Drilling Company has -26.76% weaker performance while Parker Drilling Company’s rivals have 36.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Parker Drilling Company has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Parker Drilling Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Parker Drilling Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parker Drilling Company.

Dividends

Parker Drilling Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Parker Drilling Company’s peers beat Parker Drilling Company on 3 of the 4 factors.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.