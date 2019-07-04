Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 532,366 shares with $28.74 million value, down from 561,166 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $241.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Analysts expect Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 6.PKD’s profit would be $8.27M giving it 8.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $-9.63 EPS previously, Parker Drilling Company’s analysts see -105.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 5,527 shares traded. Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) has declined 96.43% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 100.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PKD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Parker Drilling Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKD); 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Loss $29.7M; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q REV. $109.7M, EST. $110.7M; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q LOSS/SHR 21C; 15/03/2018 – Parker Drilling Co Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE; 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Rev $109.7M; 15/03/2018 Parker Drilling Company Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Management Inc has 105,835 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Lc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 361,235 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,855 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ssi Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 11,984 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.53% or 4.44 million shares in its portfolio. Friess Associates Limited Company reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2.20 million shares. Insight 2811 Inc holds 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 18,174 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt Lp holds 12,298 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 6,323 were reported by Birinyi Assocs. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 96,298 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 67.18 million shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 278,205 shares. 26,768 were reported by Amica Retiree Med Trust.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) stake by 12,929 shares to 322,091 valued at $23.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,108 shares and now owns 192,279 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1 was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20.