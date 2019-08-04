Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Valuation Rose While Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $335,120; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $103.59 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 4,559 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bancorporation N A owns 145,348 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,603 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La owns 30,998 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Platinum Limited has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 4.33% or 65,801 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Stockton stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bailard has 2.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 537,544 shares or 7.67% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 1.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38.53 million shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 56,401 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 26,240 shares. Murphy Capital Management Inc owns 87,163 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $16,702 activity. 700 Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares with value of $16,702 were bought by PANTILIONE VITO S.