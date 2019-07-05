Parke Bancorp (PKBK) to pay $0.16 on Jul 26, 2019; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Centurylink (Call) (CTL) Stake By $3.85 Million

Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK) is expected to pay $0.16 on Jul 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Parke Bancorp Inc’s current price of $23.37 translates into 0.68% yield. Parke Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 4,577 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Centurylink Inc (Call) (CTL) stake by 70% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 350,000 shares as Centurylink Inc (Call) (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 150,000 shares with $1.80M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Centurylink Inc (Call) now has $12.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.24M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. 83,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $991,261. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. Another trade for 16.00 million shares valued at $254.40M was made by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Hold” rating. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. Macquarie Research maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by SunTrust. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5. J.P. Morgan downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Ak Stl Corp (Prn) stake by 3.19M shares to 11.19M valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 14,582 shares and now owns 74,582 shares. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Management has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mufg Americas Corp owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.04% or 3.25 million shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 940,178 shares. Ameriprise reported 1.22M shares stake. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 22,686 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Csat Investment Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 2,002 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 542 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,845 were reported by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Frontier Communications, Texas-based fund reported 592,322 shares. 20,887 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 246,040 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability accumulated 16,004 shares.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.90M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $251.46 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Parke Bancorp, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 342,604 shares. Amer International Inc reported 4,416 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Cutler Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 220,865 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). State Street Corp owns 112,131 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 11,243 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 6,710 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund L P invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 340,134 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 16,179 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 1,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 38,073 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 10,131 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $100,335 activity. $58,800 worth of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was sold by KRIPITZ JEFFREY H. DALTON DANIEL J sold 2,130 shares worth $41,535.