Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Washington Trust Bank Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $671,968

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 8,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 19,888 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 27,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 6.38 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 4,622 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $16,702 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation has 50,421 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). 55,944 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited Co owns 161,823 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. 16,179 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Bancshares Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,799 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,505 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,448 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 79,236 shares. 1,468 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Strs Ohio reported 4,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Mngmt holds 5,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jones Lllp reported 168,089 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Corda Investment Limited Liability has 2.71% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lesa Sroufe holds 0.36% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Puzo Michael J holds 26,332 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 21,880 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ballentine Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 6,700 are held by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Co. Invesco reported 0.43% stake. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Com has 1.55% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Virginia-based Old Point And Financial Service N A has invested 1.38% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mcf Advsr reported 6,594 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc has 0.59% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 11,773 shares. 4,532 were accumulated by Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

