Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $335,120; As Cvs (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Blume Capital Management Increased Its Position

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 3.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 7,013 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares to 110,535 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 12.18 million shares. Savings Bank Of The West holds 83,765 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs has 43,052 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James Assoc owns 2.84 million shares. Stevens Mgmt LP accumulated 212,461 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has 11,763 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.27% or 58,184 shares. Triangle Wealth has invested 0.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kiltearn Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 2.71% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 82,495 are held by Palouse Mgmt. Credit Agricole S A has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corp holds 17,046 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

