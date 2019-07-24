Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $335,120 as Valuation Rose; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Tekne Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $31.29 Million as Shares Rose

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 214.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 201,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.11M, up from 94,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 982,171 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 6,216 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.19% or 320,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 21,680 shares. Putnam Invs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Plante Moran Financial Advisors holds 0.02% or 323 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 99,072 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability has 19,542 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,841 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Adage Prtn Gru Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 274,689 shares. Conning owns 4,278 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Communications has 0.2% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 705,102 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,333 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.69M shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $100,335 activity. DALTON DANIEL J also sold $41,535 worth of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares.